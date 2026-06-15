Officer-involved shooting reported on Chicago's North Side: COPA
CHICAGO - An officer-involved shooting was reported Monday night on Chicago's North Side, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
What we know:
COPA said the shooting occurred about 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Argyle, in the Uptown neighborhood.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released information about what led to the shooting or whether anyone was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by COPA.