Officer-involved shooting reported on Chicago's North Side: COPA

An officer-involved shooting was reported Monday night on Chicago's North Side, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

What we know:

COPA said the shooting occurred about 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Argyle, in the Uptown neighborhood.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about what led to the shooting or whether anyone was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.