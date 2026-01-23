Officer-involved shooting reported on Chicago's South Side: police

An officer-involved shooting was reported on Chicago's South Side Friday night, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred in the 7900 block of S. Ingleside Ave., according to Chicago police.

Authorities have not released details about what led up to the shooting. No officers were injured, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is also responding to the scene.

Anyone who has more information on the incident is urged to call COPA's office at 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.