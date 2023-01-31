Expand / Collapse search

Officials celebrate completion of Terminal 5 expansion at O'Hare Airport

By Fox 32 News
Published 
O'Hare International Airport
FOX 32 Chicago

Officials celebrate completion of O’Hare Airport's new Terminal 5 expansion

Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended the grand opening celebration for the Terminal 5 extension. It's part of an $8.5 billion overhaul at the airport that's been underway since 2016.

CHICAGO - Officials celebrated a momentous occasion Tuesday at O'Hare Airport.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended the grand opening celebration for the Terminal 5 extension. It's part of an $8.5 billion overhaul at the airport that's been underway since 2016.

The extension adds 10 new gates and more modern amenities. The terminal's capacity has increased by 25% since the modernization. Some airlines have already moved in.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Delta relocated last year from Terminal 2. 