Officials celebrate completion of Terminal 5 expansion at O'Hare Airport

Officials celebrated a momentous occasion Tuesday at O'Hare Airport.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended the grand opening celebration for the Terminal 5 extension. It's part of an $8.5 billion overhaul at the airport that's been underway since 2016.

The extension adds 10 new gates and more modern amenities. The terminal's capacity has increased by 25% since the modernization. Some airlines have already moved in.

Delta relocated last year from Terminal 2.