O'Hare Airport seeks volunteers to enhance passenger experience

O'Hare International Airport and its social services partner, Travelers Aid, are looking for volunteers to assist customers at the nation’s second-busiest airport.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, over 100 men and women volunteer at O'Hare through the Travelers Aid program, staffing information desks and providing resources and referrals to passengers.

"Customer service at our airports is near and dear to my heart, as it’s how I got my start in City government more than 30 years ago," said CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee. "As we continue to develop the CDA’s customer support staff through our renewed investment in the Airport Information Ambassador program, we also want to acknowledge our commitment to our long-standing partnership with Travelers Aid, a historic organization that helps O’Hare provide world-class service to our passengers 365 days a year."

Travelers Aid has been helping passengers at O’Hare since the airport opened to commercial traffic in 1955. In 2022, Travelers Aid volunteers and support Social Service staff helped more than one million passengers with directions, concession recommendations and local transportation information, among other things.

Volunteers will take part in a training program to understand airport operations and the layout of the terminals. They usually perform one five-hour shift per week and are placed at various information desks located throughout all four of O’Hare’s terminals, the Chicago Department of Aviation said.

For more information on becoming a Travelers Aid volunteer at O'Hare Airport, click here.