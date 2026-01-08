Ohio man charged with armed robbery on Chicago’s North Side

article

The Brief Police arrested a 25-year-old Ohio man in connection with an armed robbery on Chicago’s North Side. Investigators said he was identified as one of the offenders less than 90 minutes after the robbery. He is charged with felony armed robbery and faces a detention hearing Thursday.



Chicago police arrested an Ohio man in connection with an armed robbery on the city’s North Side.

What we know:

Javonni Clark, 25, was taken into custody late Monday in the 2500 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, according to police.

Investigators identified Clark as one of the offenders involved in the armed robbery of a 44-year-old man less than 90 minutes earlier in the 6600 block of North Maplewood Avenue in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Clark was charged with one felony count of armed robbery involving a dangerous weapon. No additional details about the robbery were released.

What's next:

Clark, of Zanesville, Ohio, is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Thursday.