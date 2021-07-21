Oklahoma man arrested after 12-year-old arrives at Tulsa hospital 9 months pregnant

An Oklahoma man has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape for allegedly impregnating a 12-year-old girl.

Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa July 14 with a child in mid-labor, FOX23 reported .

Doctors called police , telling them they had a rape victim and Miranda-Jara was arrested. Miranda-Jara had reportedly told officers he was the father of the child and appeared not to understand what all the fuss was about.

"They walked in just like any other couple would, excited to deliver their newborn child," Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean told FOX23.

Juan Miranda-Jara mug shot. (Tulsa County Jail)

Fox News has reached out to the Tulsa Police Department seeking further information but did not hear back before publication.

The details of Miranda-Jara’s relationship with the 12-year-old girl are not clear at this time. Investigators are trying to piece together how Miranda-Jara was able to impregnate the girl and how that pregnancy carried through to full-term without anyone alerting police.

RELATED: Toddler's body found in Chattahoochee linked to arrested woman, police say

"We know there are many people in the community who are shocked by this, grossed out by this, disturbed by this, have questions, a whole range of emotions," he said. "But in time, we will be able to give the community the answers they want. We just don’t have all the answers right now to give them, and we don’t want to compromise the investigation that’s still happening and really just now getting started."

Miranda-Jara is being held on a $50,000 bond. His first court date is set for August 26. Bean said it’s possible Miranda-Jara could face more charges depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Advertisement

Online records do not list an attorney who could speak on Miranda-Jara's behalf.