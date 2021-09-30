Oktoberfest returns to Naper Settlement this weekend
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Fall has arrived.
Oktoberfest will return to Naper Settlement in Naperville this Friday and Saturday.
There will be live music, themed contests, German food and—of course—plenty of beer.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 4 through 12.
This weekend's schedule is as follows:
Friday
- Professional pumpkin carving by Titus Arensberg | 5-10 p.m.
- Music from Ed Wagner’s Lustige Blaskapelle | 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Music from Polkaholics | 8-10 p.m.
Saturday
- Professional pumpkin carving by Titus Arensberg | 12-7 p.m.
- Music from The Happy Wanderers | 12:30-2:30 p.m.
- Games and activities (PRO Martial Arts, Pinot’s Palette, Wicked Ball Chicago, chalk art, corn hole, giant Connect Four, giant Jenga, lawn pong, lawn golf) | 1-4 p.m.
- Stein holding competition | 2:30-3 p.m.
- Music from Alpine Thunder | 3-5 p.m.
- Music from Freeze Dried | 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Music from Brass from the Past | 8-10 p.m.