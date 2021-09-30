Expand / Collapse search

Oktoberfest returns to Naper Settlement this weekend

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Naperville
Naperville to ring in fall with Oktoberfest this weekend

Grab your beer stein!

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Fall has arrived.

Oktoberfest will return to Naper Settlement in Naperville this Friday and Saturday.

There will be live music, themed contests, German food and—of course—plenty of beer.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 4 through 12.

This weekend's schedule is as follows:

Friday

  • Professional pumpkin carving by Titus Arensberg | 5-10 p.m.
  • Music from Ed Wagner’s Lustige Blaskapelle | 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Music from Polkaholics | 8-10 p.m.

Saturday

  • Professional pumpkin carving by Titus Arensberg | 12-7 p.m.
  • Music from The Happy Wanderers | 12:30-2:30 p.m.
  • Games and activities (PRO Martial Arts, Pinot’s Palette, Wicked Ball Chicago, chalk art, corn hole, giant Connect Four, giant Jenga, lawn pong, lawn golf) | 1-4 p.m. 
  • Stein holding competition | 2:30-3 p.m.
  • Music from Alpine Thunder | 3-5 p.m.
  • Music from Freeze Dried | 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Music from Brass from the Past | 8-10 p.m.