Oktoberfest returns to Naper Settlement this weekend

Fall has arrived.

Oktoberfest will return to Naper Settlement in Naperville this Friday and Saturday.

There will be live music, themed contests, German food and—of course—plenty of beer.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 4 through 12.

This weekend's schedule is as follows:

Friday

Professional pumpkin carving by Titus Arensberg | 5-10 p.m.

Music from Ed Wagner’s Lustige Blaskapelle | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Music from Polkaholics | 8-10 p.m.

Saturday

