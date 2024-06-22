Man shot to death near Old Town Square shopping center
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a parking lot near the Old Town Square shopping center Saturday morning.
Police responded to the 400 block of West Division between Clybourn Avenue and Sedgwick Street around 2:30 a.m. and found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been reported. Area Three Detectives are investigating.