Man shot to death near Old Town Square shopping center

A man was found shot to death in a parking lot near the Old Town Square shopping center Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 400 block of West Division between Clybourn Avenue and Sedgwick Street around 2:30 a.m. and found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported. Area Three Detectives are investigating.