Man shot to death near Old Town Square shopping center

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 22, 2024 7:20am CDT
Old Town
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a parking lot near the Old Town Square shopping center Saturday morning. 

Police responded to the 400 block of West Division between Clybourn Avenue and Sedgwick Street around 2:30 a.m. and found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. 

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

No arrests have been reported. Area Three Detectives are investigating.