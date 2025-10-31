One of America’s scariest haunted houses is back in Schiller Park

The Brief The 13th Floor Haunted House returns for its 11th year with new Chicago-themed scares and hidden bars. Ranked among the top 5 scariest by USA Today, it’s open through Nov. 9 with tickets starting at $19.99.



It’s one of the scariest Halloween attractions in the country.

What we know:

The 13th Floor Haunted House in Schiller Park is back for its 11th year. USA Today named it one of the top 5 scariest haunted houses in the U.S.

This year, it’s got two new themes: "Shattered Skyline," a post-apocalyptic Chicago overrun by zombies, and "Nocturne: 1893," a dark twist on the Chicago World’s Fair.

You can also try mini escape games, a zombie shooting experience, and find secret bars hidden inside.

What they're saying:

"You can expect a lot of thrills and chills. We train our actors all year round to make sure they're instilling the fear in all of our guests," said Erika Daybrook, general manager of 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago.

"We do have a security team at the front door all throughout the attraction. We also utilize radio. So inside the show, what looks like an actor is actually a manager in costume ready to handle any rough guests. We have an EMT on site and again the radios in show are super helpful to keeping our actors safe," Daybrook added.

What you can do:

Tickets start at $19.99, and it’s open through Nov. 9 in Schiller Park.