One Cook County judge, 21 court employees test positive for COVID-19

The Office of the Chief Judge announced that a judge and 21 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The judge was last present in the workplace at Branch 35, 727 E. 111th St, according to a news release from the office.

Five employees are from the Office of the Public Guardian, Juvenile Division, who work in the Juvenile Courthouse - while three employees are Office of the Chief Judge administrative staffers.

One was last in the workplace at the Markham Courthouse, and two others were last present at 2650 S. California Ave. One employee works for the Adult Probation Department and was last in the workplace at the Markham Courthouse.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Two employees work for the Juvenile Probation Department and work at the Juvenile Courthouse, and one had tested positive a second time.

Two employees work for the Official Court Reporters office. One employee was last at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse, and another employee was last at the Rockwell Warehouse at 2323 S. Rockwell.

One employee works for the Social Service Department and was last at the Criminal Courthouse. Seven employees work for the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, including three who had previously tested positive.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 NEWSLETTER

Also, two new admission JTDC residents and one general population resident has tested positive, the release states.

For all confirmed reports of COVID-19, Human Resources personnel contact any individuals identified as having had close contact with infected people in the workplace, and potentially were exposed to the virus. Deep cleaning of any affected areas is requested upon receipt of notice of a COVID-19 case in the workplace, if a COVID-positive person was there within the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

The release states that a total of 528 employees working under the auspices of the Office of the Chief Judge have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Some employees tested positive more than once, but are only counted once in the total. Additonally, 32 judges have tested positive, and 141 JTDC residents.