One dead, 20 others wounded after mass shooting at cookout in Southeast DC

A teenage boy is dead and a D.C. police officer is struggling for her life after a mass shooting at a cookout early Sunday in Southeast D.C.

There were 21 victims in total wounded at the scene, police say.

Neighbors described chaos after shots rang out at the party around 12:20 a.m. in the 3300 block of Dubois Place, Southeast.

17-year-old Christopher "Poppy" Brown later died at a nearby hospital.

Firefighters at the scene told FOX 5 they transported nine other victims to hospitals. Other victims walked themselves to hospitals or fire stations for treatment.

Police placed more than 100 evidence placards at the scene.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters Sunday morning that an off-duty police officer is in critical condition after being shot at the scene as well.

Newsham said there were at least three gunmen involved based on evidence at the scene.

The cookout was not permitted and hundreds of people attended, Newsham said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.