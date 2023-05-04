One dead, person of interest questioned after shooting in Hammond

A person of interest was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in northwest Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

At about 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, a white box truck pulled up alongside a BMW in the 800 block of 165th Street and fired multiple rounds into the side of the BMW, police said.

The driver was struck and transported to an area hospital. The man later died from his injuries.

While investigating this shooting, police located the suspect's vehicle abandoned in Hammond.

Detectives recovered additional information, which led them to a person of interest in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Detectives were able to take the person of interest into custody.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Hammond Police Department Detective Bureau at (219) 852-2906.