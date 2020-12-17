One judge, 5 more Cook County court employees test positive for COVID-19

article

Another judge and five more employees in the Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County have tested positive for COVID-19.

The judge who tested positive works at the Daley Center, the chief judge’s office said in a statement Thursday.

One employee works in the Juvenile Probation Department at the Bridgeview Courthouse and was last in the office in October, according to the statement.

Four other employees work in the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 221 employees in the chief judge’s office and 18 judges have tested positive for the coronavirus, the office said.

Additionally, a total of 69 residents and 91 staff members at the juvenile detention center have now tested positive for COVID-19.