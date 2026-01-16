One person in custody after gun found at suburban Chicago high school: officials

The Brief Homewood-Flossmoor High School was placed on a hard lockdown around 1:30 p.m. Friday after a report of a firearm on campus. Police recovered the firearm, took one suspect into custody, and said there was no active threat. Officers remained on campus until students were dismissed at 3 p.m., and officials said more details will be released as available.



A suspect was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a firearm was found inside a south suburban high school, prompting a lockdown, officials said.

What we know:

Homewood-Flossmoor High School entered a hard lockdown about 1:30 p.m. after administrators received a report of a gun, Superintendent Jennifer Norrell said.

Flossmoor police said officers were notified that a firearm and ammunition were found on the floor inside the school. During the lockdown, police located the gun and ammunition, reviewed video footage and interviewed several students.

Authorities said there was no active threat, and no injuries were reported.

Several nearby police departments assisted in the response and remained on campus until students were dismissed at 3 p.m. as a precaution.

What's next:

Details about how the firearm was brought onto campus have not been released.

Norrell said the safety of students and staff remains the school’s top priority and that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.