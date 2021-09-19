Expand / Collapse search

One person injured in home invasion in Naperville

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Illinois - One person suffered minor injuries during a home invasion in Naperville on Saturday.

Naperville police were called to a home on Whispering Hills Drive at 3:41 a.m. for a report of a robbery in progress.

Someone had broken in and gotten into a fight with a resident, who suffered minor injuries.

The suspect took off in a dark-colored minivan.

Naperville police said this was not a random act.

If you have information, Naperville Police would like to talk with you at (630) 420-6666.

