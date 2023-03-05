One person killed when Ford F-150 truck slams into Prius in Kane County

One person was killed in Kane County on Sunday morning when a Ford F-150 truck slammed into a Prius.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Allen Road in Hampshire Township at 9:06 a.m.

The driver of the pickup, Jose Vieyra, 60, lost control on the icy roadway and traveled into oncoming traffic, police said. Vieyra hit a 2013 Prius driven by William Granias, 80, of Huntley. Granias was life-flighted to Condell Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Vieyra and his passenger, Irma Rodriguez, were treated and released at the scene.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.