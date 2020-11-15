One person shot dead, 13 wounded in gun violence this weekend in Chicago

One person has been killed and 13 others, including a 12-year-old boy and a teenager, have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

In the weekend’s lone fatal attack, a 28-year-old man was shot to death Friday evening in Austin on the West Side.

February Burage was on the sidewalk about 8:05 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Madison Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Burage, who lived in Bloomingdale, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two minors have been wounded in nonfatal shootings, including a 12-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by another child Saturday evening inside a Roseland home on the South Side.

About 7:30 p.m., the older boy was handling a gun when it went off inside a home in the 700 block of East 105th Place, striking the younger boy in the chest, according to Chicago police. The 12-year-old taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

A weapon was recovered, and the 13-year-old was released without charges after being questioned by Area Two detectives, who classified the case as a “non-criminal accidental discharge,” police said.

Friday night, a teenage boy was shot during a fight outside the Portillo’s restaurant in the South Loop.

The 16-year-old was in a vehicle in a parking lot shortly after 11 p.m. in the 500 block of West Taylor Street when he got into an altercation with someone in a black Jeep behind him who honked his horn at him, according to police. They got out of their cars and started to fight before the male suspect pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the leg. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A police source said the incident happened in the drive-thru of Portillo’s, 520 W. Taylor.

Early Sunday, a man was shot during a robbery in Washington Park on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 2 a.m. when a male approached and robbed him at gunpoint, according to police. The suspect stole an unspecified amount of cash and shot the man in the foot. Someone dropped the victim off at St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

On Saturday, a 26-year-old woman was shot when she opened the door to an apartment in Austin.

She was inside an apartment about 2:10 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Washington Boulevard when she heard a sound coming from outside the building, police said. She opened the door and saw a man, who then pulled out a gun and fired shots at her. She was struck in the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

In the weekend’s earliest reported shooting, a man was wounded Friday evening in Clearing on the Southwest Side.

The 36-year-old was walking about 7:42 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Meade Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. He was grazed in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was treated and released.

At least eight more people have been injured in citywide shootings so far this weekend.

Last weekend, 43 people were shot, 8 fatally, throughout the city.