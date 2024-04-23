Report of suspicious person at Yorktown Mall 'unfounded,' Lombard officials say

Lombard officials said there was no credible threat to the public Tuesday after a "suspicious person" prompted a heavy police presence at Yorktown Mall.

Village officials urged people to avoid the Yorktown Center shopping mall around 11:20 a.m. as they searched for a "suspicious person."

Roughly 45 minutes later, Lombard police issued an all-clear, saying the person of interest was located, and the initial report was "unfounded."

Officials said there was no credible threat to the public.