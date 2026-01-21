Online Illinois Lottery ticket hits $1 million jackpot

article

The Brief A Chicago-area resident won more than $1 million playing Lucky Day Lotto online. The jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers in the Jan. 4 evening drawing. The winner plans to use the money to support his family and invest in his music business.



A suburban Chicago resident turned a routine night into a seven-figure payday after winning the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot earlier this month.

What we know:

The anonymous winner, who identified himself as "Music Man," matched all five numbers in the Jan. 4 evening drawing to claim the $1 million prize. The winning numbers were 19, 28, 30, 40, 42.

The winner said he intimally believe the result was a mistake and checked the Illinois Lottery app several times before sharing the news with his wife.

He said he plans to spend the money on his family, including surprising his kids with a new home, adding that the numbers he played were tied to their birthdays. The winner also plans to invest in new equipment to support his work as a music producer.

By the numbers:

According to the Illinois Lottery, more than 10.7 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold last year, totaling over $67 million in prizes.