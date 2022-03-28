'Orbeez Challenge': Mount Prospect teens arrested for allegedly shooting person with water beads

Two Mount Prospect juveniles have been arrested for allegedly taking part in the "Orbeez Challenge" that has been circulating on Tik Tok.

At about 2:10 p.m. March 23, Mount Prospect police responded to the area of School Street and Berkshire Lane for a 911 call of a person shot by an airsoft gun by a passing vehicle.

The victim provided the 911 dispatcher with vehicle information, partial license plate and descriptions of the offenders, police said.

An officer located a vehicle that matched the description provided by the victim. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 100 block of South Emerson Street.

Inside the vehicle, officers located two electric air guns containing water beads, also known as Orbeez.

Police brought two juveniles into headquarters. They were charged with one Village ordinance violation of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor and one Village ordinance violation of disorderly conduct – knowingly creating a disturbance of public order by an act of violence.

The juveniles were assigned to an upcoming adjudication court date.

