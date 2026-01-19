Orland Park board moves forward with proposed Amazon grocery store

The Brief Orland Park leaders approved next steps for a proposed Amazon grocery store near 159th Street and LaGrange Road. The 225,000-square-foot project would span 35 acres and is described as a retail store, not a distribution center. Traffic, transparency, and the speed of the project were among the main concerns raised by residents.



Orland Park leaders voted Monday night to move forward with plans to bring an Amazon grocery store to the southwest suburbs.

What we know:

The proposed development would include a 225,000-square-foot grocery store on a 35-acre site near 159th Street and LaGrange Road. Amazon representatives described the project as a traditional retail experience offering groceries and general merchandise, not a distribution center.

Village officials said the development could bring approximately 500 jobs, including more than 200 construction jobs, and generate additional sales tax revenue for the village.

Traffic emerged as one of the biggest concerns during the meeting, along with questions about how and when residents were notified about the project and how quickly it is moving.

Amazon representatives told the board that multiple traffic studies have been conducted. They said planned improvements include widening Ravinia Road and adding new traffic signals to help reduce congestion in the area.

Construction could begin as early as this spring. A grand opening is currently projected for 2027.

Village officials say additional reviews and approvals are still required as the project moves forward.