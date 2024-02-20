Orland Park house fire leaves firefighter injured

An Orland Park firefighter was injured in a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The residents of the home in the 14700 block of Holly Court were awakened by their smoke alarms at 3:30 a.m.

One of the occupants was able to escape out the back of the home while the other had to crawl out the front due to an injury from the fire.

A firefighter was working to put out the blaze in the back of the home when they were injured. The first responder was taken to Silver Cross Hospital.

Video from the scene shows a charred car in the front driveway with blown-out windows. Officials say the car must have exploded.

Investigators remained on the scene as firefighters put out hot spots around 7 a.m.

A family member of the homeowners said everything in the home was lost, including one of the victim's extensive guitar collection.