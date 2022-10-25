Orland Park, Lansing among law enforcement agencies seeking K9 grant

Some area police departments are in need of your vote.

Nearly three dozen law enforcement agencies across the state are participating in the nationwide Aftermath K9 Grant contest.

Officials said there are six $2,500 grants up for grabs to help departments fund their K9 programs.

Locally, Lansing, Calumet City, Oak Brook and Orland Park are among those competing.

You can cast your vote now through Halloween for your local police department.

Voting is online at aftermath.com/k9-grant.