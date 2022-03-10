Orland Park police officer accidentally fires gun during arrest outside Orland Square Mall

An Orland Park police officer accidentally fired a gun during an arrest outside Orland Square Mall on Tuesday, police said.

Around 4:40 p.m., officers arrested 22-year-old Lamar V. Lillard in the parking lot entrance of 856 Orland Square Drive. Lillard, of Momence, was out on bond for multiple criminal charges, police said.

Lillard was arrested after officers were called for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Orland Square parking lot, police said. When officers investigated the unoccupied car, they found a handgun on the driver’s side floorboard.

Shortly after, Lillard and another two individuals got inside the car. Police then approached the vehicle, and Lillard was taken into custody due to the loaded firearm, police said.

According to police, Lillard does not possess a Fire Arm Owners Identification Card (FOID) or Concealed Carry License (CCL). Lillard was out on bond for a February arrest for armed violence, unlawful sale of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.

During the arrest, police said an officer accidentally discharged his firearm, striking Lillard's vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Lillard was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and taken into custody.

On Wednesday, he was issued a $25,000 bond at the Bridgeview courthouse.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.