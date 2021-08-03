Orland Park revokes liquor license for country club after man is found sleeping in the building

The mayor of Orland Park is revoking the liquor license for the "Riviera Country Club and Sports Center" after the manager's husband was found sleeping there.

Lee Anglin, 50, was arrested at the club last week on a warrant issued by a federal judge for a parole violation.

The club was ordered closed last week for code violations, including:

Broken electrical panel

Standing water

Mold remediation

Business license not up to date

Elevator license not up to date

It's not clear if the club will reopen.

