Orland Park revokes liquor license for country club after man is found sleeping in the building
ORLAND PARK, Illinois - The mayor of Orland Park is revoking the liquor license for the "Riviera Country Club and Sports Center" after the manager's husband was found sleeping there.
Lee Anglin, 50, was arrested at the club last week on a warrant issued by a federal judge for a parole violation.
The club was ordered closed last week for code violations, including:
- Broken electrical panel
- Standing water
- Mold remediation
- Business license not up to date
- Elevator license not up to date
It's not clear if the club will reopen.
