Oscar Mayer looking for new Wienermobile drivers

Oscar Mayer is giving people a chance to take the Wienermobile for a spin -- behind the wheel.

The company is letting people drive it through the streets of Chicago as well as across the highways of America.

Zachary Chatham, also known as "Zach n Cheese," and Katie Ferguson, also known as "Ketchup Katie," told FOX 32 Oscar Mayer is accepting applications online and hiring 12 recent college graduates to drive the Wienermobile across the U.S.

When asked how fast the Wienermobile can go, Chatham responded with, "It can really haul buns."

They are accepting applications through Jan. 31.

