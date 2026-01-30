Two found dead after house explosion in Chicago suburb

The Brief A house explosion was reported Thursday evening on Fox Chase Drive North in Oswego. Crews found a collapsed, two-story home that was on fire, with a natural gas line still burning. Two people were later found dead after a search of the debris.



Two people were found dead after a house explosion Thursday evening in Chicago's southwest suburbs.

What we know:

The Oswego Fire Protection District was called at 5:02 p.m. to the 200 block of Fox Chase Drive North for a reported house explosion with people possibly trapped inside.

Crews arrived four minutes later and found a two-story, wood-frame home that had collapsed and was on fire. They immediately worked to put out the fire and began search efforts.

Officials said a natural gas line continued to burn after most of the fire was extinguished. NICOR responded and shut off the gas supply, allowing crews to safely continue their work.

After an extensive search of the debris, two people were found dead.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims are still unknown, and the exact cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

What's next:

Multiple agencies helped at the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing. Officials said additional information would be released as it becomes available.