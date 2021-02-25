Outbound Kennedy Expy. to be reduced to 1 lane for weekend work on Montrose bridge

The outbound Kennedy Expressway will be reduced to one lane over the weekend while crews remove the last parts of the Montrose Avenue bridge for reconstruction.

At 9 p.m. Friday, weather permitting, outbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane starting at Diversey Avenue, with all traffic routed to express lanes by midnight, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Outbound Kennedy traffic will continue to the outbound Edens Expressway and won’t be able to exit until Foster Avenue. The ramp to Wilson Avenue will also be closed.

All lanes and ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, March 1.

Other ramp closures on the outbound Kennedy will include:

Entrance ramps at: Armitage, Fullerton/Western, California and Kimball avenues, Addison Street and Irving Park.

Exit ramps at: Diversey, Kedzie/Belmont, Kimball avenues, Addison Street, Pulaski/Irving Park roads, Kostner and Montrose.

Pedestrians accessing the CTA Blue Line station at Montrose can expect intermittent 15-minute sidewalk closures between 1 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

The construction was initially scheduled for Jan. 29, but was postponed for inclement weather, according to IDOT.

The removal and replacement of the Montrose bridge was divided into three parts, with the first section removed in January and the third section planned for removal in the early spring.

Bridge improvements, which include new pavement and improved lighting, are expected to be completed this summer.