Over 100 drivers ticketed for using shoulder to bypass traffic in a few hours: authorities

The Brief Cook County Sheriff’s officers issued over 100 tickets in just a few hours during the first of several new enhanced expressway patrols. Nearly half the violations (49) were caught using a police helicopter, with most drivers ticketed for using the shoulder to bypass traffic. Officials warned that driving on the shoulder is dangerous and carries fines of up to $1,000, with patrols continuing to target unsafe driving behavior



What we know:

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, officers conducted the first of many expressway patrols targeting unsafe driving throughout Cook County on Friday.

More than 100 drivers were pulled over and ticketed by officials in a few hours – 49 of them were caught using a new police helicopter.

In a post on X, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said, "Using the shoulder to pass slower traffic is dangerous and can lead to catastrophic accidents. Violations carry up to a $1000 fine. Please be aware if you’re driving on the shoulder, we will pull you over!"

On Thursday, a video posted on X said the officers will be looking for drivers speeding, driving under the influence, texting while driving and other dangerous driving infractions. The video expressed that the driving infraction that the officers will be most vigilant about is driving on the shoulder to pass slower traffic.