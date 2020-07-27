Expand / Collapse search

Over 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 18 deaths

People wait in line in their cars to get tested for COVID-19 at Roseland Community Hospital on April 3, 2020. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CHICAGO - Health officials announced Monday 1,231 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 18 additional deaths due to the disease.

Monday's numbers bring Illinois to a total of 172,655 cases and 7,416 deaths across 102 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 30,567 specimens for a total of 2,542,134.

The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is at 3.8%, health officials said. 

