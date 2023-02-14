Over 5,000 jackets collected for Salvation Army coat drive

Second-graders at Noonan Academy in Mokena were collecting coats Tuesday for the Salvation Army.

It's part of the Bears-Jewel Osco drive, which has gathered more than five thousand already with more day to go in the campaign.

"Inflation is near record levels. It's expensive to live. A lot of families are trying to decide 'Do I buy my groceries Do I pay my rent?; Usually a winter coat isn't on that list, so the donations here will go to help those families that really could use a coat to get to the bus stop, kids to get to school so that they can stay warm year round" said Brian Duewel from the Salvation Army.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

You can drop off a new or gently used coat at your local jewel store through tomorrow evening.