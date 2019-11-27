Overnight parking ban in Chicago begins early Sunday

article

A warning to holiday travelers: Chicago’s overnight parking ban begins early Sunday, Dec. 1, so be careful where you park.

The parking ban is enforced regardless of snow on 107 miles of main streets in the city between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., according to the Chicago Dept. of Streets and Sanitation. The ban lasts through April 1, 2020.

Violators can face a $150 towing fee, $60 ticket and $20 storage fee charge per day of storage.

The city said drivers can avoid violations by checking street signage. A complete map of impacted streets can be found below.