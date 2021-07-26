Owner charged with animal cruelty after dog rescued from hot car in Aurora

article

Aurora police are warning the public that it is way too hot outside to be leaving dogs locked in cars and said owners will be held accountable for doing so.

On Monday, officers found a female dog locked inside a car while the owner went into the Fox Valley Mall.

Police located the owner when they came back outside to the car, police said.

The owner was charged with animal cruelty.

No further details were available.