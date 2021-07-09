Owner of General Iron sues city for $100 million — again — over delayed permit

The owner of General Iron has filed another complaint against the city Friday — this time in state court — to get a permit in a new location.

The latest lawsuit aims to force the city to issue a final permit for a new, renamed scrap-metal operation at East 116th Street and the Calumet River.

In addition, the company is seeking more than $100 million in damages due to the delay.

The lawsuit comes after a federal judge tossed out a similar lawsuit last month. The metal shredder’s owner claimed its constitutional rights had been violated by the city’s failure to allow it to open on the Southeast Side.

However, residents have complained about what would happen to their neighborhoods if Southside Recycling was allowed to move. General Iron goes by Southside Recycling now.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced in May that she would hold off on issuing the permit until an environmental assessment could be completed.

