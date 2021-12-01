Prosecutor 'doesn't have words' after watching Oxford High School video of teen suspect

The 15-year-old mass shooting suspect made his first appearance in Oakland County court following Tuesday's Oxford High School attack that killed four teens and wounded seven other people.

Ethan Crumbley sat in a green sleeveless prisoner jumpsuit and said "Yes I do" in understanding the 24 counts against him as an adult, including four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of terrorism, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast spoke about the chilling footage of the attack he viewed from security camera footage in preparation for the hearing.

"We have had the opportunity to view the video and what is depicted on that video - I don't have the words," Keast said.

Keast said the video apparently showed Crumbley enter a bathroom with a backpack, and exit a moment later without it, holding a gun and opening fire.

"At that point, he deliberately aimed the gun at students and began firing at students," Keast continued. "After students started running he continued down the hallway pointing the gun and firing (at them) and firing in classrooms and at students who were unable to escape."

Judge Nancy T. Carniak ruled Crumbley be held without bond and be moved to Oakland County Jail after being moved from Children's Village.

"I want to err on the side of caution," said Judge Carniak in recommending Crumbley be moved to the adult facility. "This should be done to protect other juveniles, he will be in isolation with contact only from sheriff deputies."

Crumbley also spoke twice more during the hearing replying in the affirmative to his right to remain silent and for further directions filling out paperwork.

On Wednesday a fourth victim of the shooting died, 15-year-old Justin Shilling, along with classmates Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana who were killed yesterday.

RELATED: What we know about the victims of the Oxford High School shooting

Keast added that a review of cell phone and social media records allegedly showed Crumbley planned the shooting and brought a handgun that day to "deliberately murder as many students as he could that day."

FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack has learned through sources that Ethan Crumbley and his parents met with officials Monday and again Tuesday morning regarding his behavior in the school. The killings took place early Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard confirmed that information during an update at 3 p.m.

Bouchard said that the sheriff's office was not aware of the meetings.

According to FOX 2 sources, the meeting on Monday was done regarding a concerning incident. Tuesday's meeting was regarding violent drawings made by Crumbley.

Also revealed on Wednesday was that Crumbley recorded a video Monday night before the violence in which he discussed killing students.

The four fatally shot Oxford students who died from Tuesday's attack.

The revelation was made by Oakland County Sheriff's Lt. Tim Willis during a court hearing.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.