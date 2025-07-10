Several people injured after SUV runs red light, crashes into Pace bus
CHICAGO - Several people were injured in a crash involving a Pace bus on the city's Far South Side.
What we know:
According to police, officers witnessed a Jeep run a red light while they were conducting a traffic stop around 7:30 p.m.
The Jeep then sped toward Chicago along Vermont Avenue, a residential street, before crashing into a Pace bus on Halsted Street in the West Pullman neighborhood. Two other vehicles were also struck in the collision.
The driver of the Jeep and his 34-year-old passenger were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. A third passenger in the SUV, a 26-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
A 27-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy who were in one of the vehicles that was hit were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital and Comer Children's Hospital, respectively. They were both listed in good condition.
Four women passengers on the Pace bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision. Their ages ranged from 32 to 66.
Debris from the crash, including car parts and shattered glass, remained scattered at the intersection Thursday morning. No arrests or citations have been issued as police continue to investigate.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago and Blue Island police departments.