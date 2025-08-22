Pair of armed robberies reported on Chicago's NW Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about two recent armed robberies in the Belmont Central and Dunning neighborhoods.
Chicago Northwest Side robberies
What we know:
In both cases on Aug. 15, suspect in a small gray SUV confronted victims, with one man displaying a handgun and demanding belongings before fleeing.
The first robbery happened in the 2500 block of North Central Avenue around 6:53 p.m., and the second occurred about an hour later in the 6500 block of West Irving Park Road.
Police said one suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 22 years old, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 tall. No description was available for the second suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number P25-5-024.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.