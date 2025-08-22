Pair of armed robberies reported on Chicago's NW Side

The Brief Chicago police are alerting residents after two armed robberies took place Aug. 15 in the Belmont Central and Dunning neighborhoods. A suspect in a gray SUV displayed a handgun and stole from victims before fleeing, and detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Chicago police are warning residents about two recent armed robberies in the Belmont Central and Dunning neighborhoods.

Chicago Northwest Side robberies

What we know:

In both cases on Aug. 15, suspect in a small gray SUV confronted victims, with one man displaying a handgun and demanding belongings before fleeing.

The first robbery happened in the 2500 block of North Central Avenue around 6:53 p.m., and the second occurred about an hour later in the 6500 block of West Irving Park Road.

Police said one suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 22 years old, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 tall. No description was available for the second suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number P25-5-024.