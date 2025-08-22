Expand / Collapse search

Pair of armed robberies reported on Chicago's NW Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  August 22, 2025 10:29am CDT
Belmont Heights
The Brief

    • Chicago police are alerting residents after two armed robberies took place Aug. 15 in the Belmont Central and Dunning neighborhoods.
    • A suspect in a gray SUV displayed a handgun and stole from victims before fleeing, and detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about two recent armed robberies in the Belmont Central and Dunning neighborhoods.

Chicago Northwest Side robberies

What we know:

In both cases on Aug. 15, suspect in a small gray SUV confronted victims, with one man displaying a handgun and demanding belongings before fleeing. 

The first robbery happened in the 2500 block of North Central Avenue around 6:53 p.m., and the second occurred about an hour later in the 6500 block of West Irving Park Road.

Police said one suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 22 years old, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 tall. No description was available for the second suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number P25-5-024.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

