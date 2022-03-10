Pair arrested for street racing at speeds up to 100 mph in Chicago suburb

Two people are facing street racing charges after driving at speeds up to 100 mph in south suburban Tinley Park.

On Monday night, a Tinley Park police officer saw two cars driving at a high rate of speed southbound in the 17600 block of 80th Avenue, police said. The vehicles were spotted earlier driving at speeds of 100 mph in a 45 mph zone by another officer responding to a different call, police said.

Both vehicles, a 2017 BMW and a 2019 Lamborghini, were pulled over during traffic stops.

Abdalnasir Othman, of Tinley Park, and Naim Deffala, of Mokena, were arrested and charged with aggravated speeding and street racing, police said.

The vehicles were towed and impounded.

Othman and Deffala were processed and released pending their court appearance.