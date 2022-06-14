Pair charged in Avalon Park shooting

article

Two men were charged in a shooting that critically wounded an 18-year-old man over the weekend in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

Israel Alonso, 21, and Guillermo Gudino, 22, were arrested Sunday two hours after allegedly opening fire on an 18-year-old man who was on the street in the 1500 block of East 79th Street, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital & Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

They were each charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Alonso, of East Chicago, and Gudino are due in bond court Tuesday.