Pair charged in fatal shooting of man in West Pullman

Two men were charged Wednesday in an August shooting that killed a man in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Nathaniel Butler, Jr., 20, and Maurice Butler, 23, are accused of fatally shooting a 35-year-old Jerome Jenkins on Aug. 1 in the 12100 block of South LaSalle Street, police said.

Jenkins was shot after he went outside to investigate a brick thrown through his window, police said. Gunfire erupted and he was struck several times in his chest.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

Both men were charged with first-degree murder in the shooting. Nathaniel was also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card.

Nathaniel was arrested Tuesday in the 18600 block of South Chestnut Avenue in Country Club Hills while Maurice was arrested Tuesday in the 8000 block of South Escanaba Avenue.

Both were due in court Thursday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.