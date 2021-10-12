Pair fights off armed robbers in West Town

A man and a woman staved off an armed robbery attempt Monday night in the West Town neighborhood.

The pair were walking about 10 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Race Avenue when two people got out of a gray Honda CRV, one of them armed with a handgun, and demanded their belongings, police said.

They searched the man at gunpoint but did not find any money or a phone on him, police said.

When they demanded the woman's belongings, she refused and punched one of the robbers, police said.

The robbers ran back to their car with one of them firing a shot in the air before leaving, police said.

There were no reported injuries and nothing was taken from the victims.

Area Three detectives are investigating.