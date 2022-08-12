Pair injured after SUV crashes into tree in Gage Park

Two people were injured after their SUV ran off the road and struck a tree Thursday night in the Gage Park neighborhood.

A 43-year-old man was driving a GMC SUV just before midnight when he lost control and the vehicle struck a tree in the 2300 block of West Garfield Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

A 43-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

The driver was also taken to U of C and was listed in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported and no citations have been issued, police said.