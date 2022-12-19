Pair injured in Austin house fire

Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out Monday morning at a house in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The fire began around 4 a.m. inside a home at 1109 N. Laramie Avenue, according to fire officials.

One person was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and the other was transported to West Suburban Hospital where they were listed in good condition, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.