Pair injured in Austin house fire

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Two adults were hospitalized after a house fire early Monday in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

CHICAGO - Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out Monday morning at a house in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The fire began around 4 a.m. inside a home at 1109 N. Laramie Avenue, according to fire officials.

One person was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and the other was transported to West Suburban Hospital where they were listed in good condition, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.