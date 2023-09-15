Pair of 17-year-olds charged in West Pullman carjacking

Two 17-year-old boys were charged in an armed carjacking Thursday afternoon in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

They are accused of stealing a vehicle from a 28-year-old man at gunpoint around 5:30 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Lafayette Avenue, according to police.

The pair was arrested roughly 20 minutes later in the Roseland neighborhood. They were each charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery with a firearm, both felonies.

No further information was provided.