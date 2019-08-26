Pair released without charges after Uptown brick attack

article

Two suspects were released without being charged after a man was attacked with a brick last week at the Wilson CTA station in Uptown.

The man and woman, both 36, and their alleged victim, who may have been involved in an earlier robbery, were uncooperative with investigators and did not want to press charges, according to Chicago police.

The 47-year-old man was arguing with the pair at 6:17 a.m. Aug. 22 at the station in the 1100 block of West Wilson Avenue, police said. During the fight, the duo allegedly punched him and hit him with a brick.

The victim slipped and fell onto the tracks while trying to get away from them, police said.

Red and Purple Line trains were temporarily halted as emergency crews worked to remove him from the tracks, according to police and the CTA. The 47-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with “a severe head injury.”

Both suspects were arrested a short time later in the 1200 block of West Leland Avenue, according to police. They have since been released.

Police said no one is in custody and no charges are pending as of Monday in the case the 47-year-old was “a possible suspect.”