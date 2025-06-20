Pair shot while standing in Near West Side yard, police say

The Brief A 29-year-old and 33-year-old man were shot around 2:52 a.m. Friday. Both were in a yard when they heard gunfire and realized they’d been hit. No arrests have been made; detectives are investigating.



Two men were shot early Friday morning while standing in a yard on the Near West Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2:52 a.m. in the 300 block of South Campbell Avenue.

Police said the men, ages 29 and 33, were in a yard when they suddenly heard gunshots and felt pain.

The 29-year-old was shot in the right foot, and the 33-year-old was hit in the leg. Both men took themselves to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

The men didn’t offer further information about what led up to the shooting, and police haven't released any details about a possible suspect.

What's next:

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.