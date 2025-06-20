Pair shot while standing in Near West Side yard, police say
CHICAGO - Two men were shot early Friday morning while standing in a yard on the Near West Side, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 2:52 a.m. in the 300 block of South Campbell Avenue.
Police said the men, ages 29 and 33, were in a yard when they suddenly heard gunshots and felt pain.
The 29-year-old was shot in the right foot, and the 33-year-old was hit in the leg. Both men took themselves to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
What we don't know:
The men didn’t offer further information about what led up to the shooting, and police haven't released any details about a possible suspect.
What's next:
No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.