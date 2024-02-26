Pair shot while exiting car in South Chicago

Two people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 35-year-old man and the 34-year-old woman were getting out of a vehicle around 2:35 a.m., when someone wearing all black started shooting at them in the 8200 block of South Exchange Avenue, police said.

The woman was shot in the buttocks and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition. The other victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip. He was taken to the same hospital in good condition but refused medical treatment and would not speak to police officers.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.