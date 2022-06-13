Pair wounded in drive-by shooting while walking in Marquette Park

Two men were shot while walking in Marquette Park Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The men, ages 41 and 33, were walking around 10:17 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Kanst Drive when someone in a black sedan started shooting, police said.

The 33-year-old walked into Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the groin, police said. He was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, according to officials.

The 41-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and also walked into Holy Cross Hospital. He was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.