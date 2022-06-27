Pair wounded in River North drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in the River North neighborhood.

A 29-year-old man and a man in his 20s were outside around 3:40 a.m. when someone traveling in Jeep started shooting at them in the 400 block of North State Street, police said.

The 29-year-old was struck in the thigh and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, according to officials.

The other man was grazed on the thigh and was treated and released at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.