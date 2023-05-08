Palatine crash leaves 2 seriously injured

A single-car crash sent two people to the hospital Monday morning in northwest suburban Palatine.

Preliminary information from Palatine police showed a vehicle left the roadway around 5:12 a.m. and struck a pole near the intersection of Rand and Dundee roads.

The two people inside the vehicle suffered serious injuries, police said. One was transported by paramedics to Lutheran General Hospital and the other was taken to Northwest Community Hospital.

One southbound lane of Rand Road has been closed as the investigation continues.